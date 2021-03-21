Philippines says 220 Chinese militia vessels seen in disputed waters this month

The Philippine Coast Guard reported that some 220 vessels, believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, were seen moored in line formation at a reef on March 7, a cross-government task force said late on Saturday. Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin, asked whether he would file a diplomatic protest over the ships' presence, told a journalist on Twitter: “Only if the generals tell me. In my watch foreign policy is the fist in the iron glove of the armed forces.” The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea expressed concern about overfishing and destruction of the marine environment, as well as risks to safety of navigation. China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday, and calls to the Chinese embassy in Manila seeking comment went unanswered. An international tribunal in 2016 invalidated China's claim to 90 percent of the South China Sea, but Beijing does not recognize the ruling. China in recent years has built islands in the disputed waters, putting air strips on some of them. In January, the Philippines protested a new Chinese law allowing its coastguard to fire on foreign vessels, describing it as a “threat of war”. The… Read full this story
