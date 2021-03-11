Pharmaceutical sector riding high on back of pandemic. Source: freepik.com Swiss pharma giant Novartis delivered a solid performance in 2020 across strategic priorities. Net sales reached over $48 billion in the fiscal year, up 2.5 per cent on-year. Its core net income hit $13.15 billion, up 8.67 per cent. Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan said, “Operationally, we grew sales and continued to improve core operating margins for innovative medicines. We advanced our next wave of medicines, achieving a number of new approvals highlighted by Kesimpta in the US, and Leqvio and Zolgensma in the EU, and progressed our broad and deep mid-stage pipeline of first-in-class medicines.” Last year Novartis continued to focus on its status as a leading medicines company powered by advanced therapy platforms and data science. It also continued to advance transformative innovation for patients, including treatments for hyperlipidemia and multiple sclerosis. Coronavirus-related lockdowns in several areas negatively impacted particular therapeutic areas such as ophthalmology, dermatology, and the Sandoz retail business. However, the group’s operations remain stable and cash collections continue according to normal trade terms, with daily sales outstanding at normal levels. Operationally, solid sales growth, improved gross margins, and productivity including lower spending drove double-digit growth in… Read full this story

