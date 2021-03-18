Party General Secretary and President Nguyễn Phú Trọng chairs the meeting on Thursday. —VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and President Nguyễn Phú Trọng urged competent agencies to accelerate the inspection and prosecution of corruption cases, saying that the fight against corruption was non-stop and should not fear anything. He was speaking at the 19th session of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption in Hà Nội on Thursday. According to the report delivered at the meeting, there have been strong advances in the anti-corruption fight with more evident results, winning approval of cadres, Party members and the people. The steering committee established 22 inspection teams to supervise Party committees and Party members under the management of the Party Central Committee to detect violations. The Government Inspectorate completed inspections on obeying the law on land management and use at Vietnam Rubber Industry Group, Forestry Corporation and Vietnam Tea Corporation. The recovery of appropriated and lost assets in the cases under the direction of the steering committee continued to witness positive changes. The steering committee agreed that they must accelerate inspection and handling of corruption cases and soon put on trial cases including violating regulations on management and use of State… Read full this story

Party chief urges acceleration of anti-corruption work have 302 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.