Party Central Committee adopts resolution of second plenum

At the closing session, Vuong Dinh Hue, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee delivered a report on the Politburo's consideration and response regarding opinions and contributions from the Party Central Committee's members to the working agenda of the Party Central Committee for the entire 13th tenure. The committee voted on the introduction of candidates for the positions of State President, Prime Minister and the Chair of the National Assembly in the 14th tenure from 2016-2021, and the 15th tenure from 2021-2026. The committee members then wrote down in their ballots their nomination of candidates for a number of leading positions in State agencies in the 14th and 15th tenures.
