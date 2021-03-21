Parents need to set a good example in internet use: expert

Associate Professor and Dr Chu Cẩm Thơ. Photo suckhoedoisong.vn Vice head of the Education Evaluation Research Board under Việt Nam National Institute of Educational Sciences – Chu Cẩm Thơ spoke to Sức khỏe & Đời sống (Health and Life) newspaper about online safety for children. A famous YouTuber in Việt Nam – Thơ Nguyễn – has been fined for posting superstitious content. Late last month, she posted a clip on her TikTok and YouTube pages in which she asked a doll for help in her studies. As a mother of two daughters, how do you help your children use the internet safely? I'm not sure how to help my daughters when they use the internet. At times, I have been surprised to see what my children do when they go online. For example, they recently stopped watching YouTube, instead, they are watching other channels, joining social networks and closed groups. Their schools have rules that aim to protect them from negative content online, and we pay attention to this as a family. I used to be very worried about their internet use. I questioned if my education methods and my care was enough and how I could help them. I discussed it with my husband and he always told… Read full this story

