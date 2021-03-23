PAN and AJC’s Institute of Journalism enhance collaboration

Over 40 students of the Young Communication Club and teachers of the Institute of Journalism joined the mission. Senior Colonel Do Phu Tho, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Secretary of the PAN's Party Committee, warmly welcomed the mission and briefed the delegates on the tradition, history and development of the newspaper over the past time. In turn, Assoc. Prof., Dr. Do Thi Thu Hang thanked the PAN's leadership for a special reception, and asked members of the Young Communication Club to treasure their opportunity to work in PAN's offices and department. She hoped the two agencies will further enhance collaboration in the time to come. At the meeting, the two agencies agreed to continue accelerating cooperation programs to improve training quality and creating favorable conditions for students of AJC to study at PAN's departments and offices. Translated by Trung Thanh

