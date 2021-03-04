Dương Hương Nhiên has been making colourful paintings on sacred fig leaves for around two years. – VNS Photo Việt Dũng HCM CITY – Colourful paintings depicting Buddhism and folk paintings on small sacred fig leaves are being bought as decorations. Dương Hương Nhiên, who has been making the paintings for around two years, said the idea originated when she was once gifted some sacred leaves, and she became mesmerised with its beauty and intricate vein structure. She first used the leaves to make box covers as a gift, after which she decided to make drawings to make the leaves look more unusual. “The sacred fig has a special meaning in Buddhism. Buddha attained enlightenment after meditating under a sacred fig tree, so the image of Buddha is inseparable from the sacred fig,” she told Việt Nam News. To prepare the leaves for drawing, she picks out sacred fig leaves that have strong and clear vein structures and submerges them in water for around a month. She then uses a brush to wash out the leaves’ tissue, leaving behind a transparent skeleton structure, which after being dried can be dyed a different colour such as yellow or blue. Painting on the leaves’ skeleton is not… Read full this story

Paintings on sacred fig leaves are popular gifts have 271 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.