Overweight problems among children and how to deal with it

Dr Philippe Jean Collin. — Photo courtesy of Family Medical Practice by Dr Philippe Jean Collin* How do I know if my child is overweight? Your child's doctor or nurse will tell you. They will measure your child's height and weight and use those measurements to calculate a number called the "body mass index" or "BMI." The doctor or nurse will use your child's BMI to tell if their weight is healthy for their height. To do this, the doctor or nurse will compare your child's BMI to the BMIs of other children of the same age and sex. If your child's BMI is high compared to other children, they are overweight. When a child's BMI is much too high, the condition is sometimes called "obesity." Why is it important for my child to have a healthy weight? It's important to have a healthy weight, because children who are very overweight can have: ●Asthma – This is a lung condition that can make it hard to breathe. ●High blood pressure ●Knee or back pain ●Liver problems ●Sleep apnea – This is a condition that makes people stop breathing for short periods during sleep. It's also important that your child has a…

