Outstanding Youth Union officials presented Ly Tu Trong Awards

The event marked the 90th anniversary of the HCYU (March 26, 1931-2021). Addressing the event, First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan emphasized that generations of Youth Union cadres have always been absolutely loyal to the Party and the nation. They are ready to undertake any missions assigned by the Party, volunteer to work in disadvantaged areas, and make contributions to and sacrifices for the nation and people. Tuan added that Youth Union cadres always stay united, show creativeness, acquire knowledge and strive for development. "Older generations have inspired younger generations to bring into full play their talent," said Tuan. At the exchange, participants reminisced about the glorious tradition of the HCYU over the past nine decades. Moreover, 98 outstanding Youth Union cadres received the Ly Tu Trong Awards 2021 in recognition of their vanguard, creative spirit and their achievements in task performance. The awards aim to encourage and honor excellent Youth Union cadres nationwide, thereby developing stronger HCYU organizations and giving Youth Union cadres motivation to further devote their knowledge and youthfulness to the national construction and protection cause. Translated by Chung Anh

