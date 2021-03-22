Addressing the event, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong hailed efforts made by the HCMCYU to promote the role of youths in nation building and safeguarding through various movements, programmers and activities, including the Outstanding Young Vietnamese Award. Thuong added that the award is a substantial and meaningful activity honoring outstanding and prestigious young people who have positive influence on the community and have great achievements in the areas of learning, scientific research – innovation, labor and production, business – startup, national defense, security and order, sports, culture and arts, and social activities. He said that after receiving the award, the exemplary young people have continued to contribute to the nation in all fields, and many of them have had great influence and deserved to be role models for other youths. He asked the honored youth to continue making more efforts to obtain more achievements and youth chapters to host more practical activities and create favorable environment for youth to contribute their youth and talent. Thuong expressed strong belief that the ten outstanding young Vietnamese will promote their vanguard role and contribute to the Party', people's, and military's efforts in protecting national… Read full this story

Outstanding young Vietnamese in 2020 honored have 267 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.