Outstanding, promising young military faces lauded for vanguard spirit

Deputy Secretary of the CMC and Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich chaired the event. At the meeting, Colonel Tran Viet Nang, Head of the Army Youth Board and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Council of Outstanding Young Military Face Awards, briefed delegates on achievements gained by ten outstanding young military faces last year. Among them, one is selected as an outstanding young Vietnamese face, and two as promising young Vietnamese faces in 2020. Nang also emphasized the comprehensive and creative Youth Union activities and youth movements in the military. He highlighted that the military youth surmounted various difficulties and played a pioneering role in fulfilling all political assignments of their units, contributing positively to beautifying and promoting the noble image of Uncle Ho's Soldiers, as well as to building the military and protecting the Fatherland in the current period. Representatives of outstanding young military faces in 2020 shared their experiences in studying, working, and training. They expressed their expectations and recommendations to leaders of the Defense Ministry, and promised to devote all of their talent and creativity to the military and the country. On behalf of the CMC and MND, General Lich applauded ten outstanding and 18 promising young… Read full this story
