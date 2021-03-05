Our worst impulses are revealed in online nastiness

by Vân Anh One of the all time chart-topping singers in Vietnamese showbiz recently released a song. As popular as the song got, it also got him into 2 major scandals within just a few months. The short story/music video featured a young actress, who had signed exclusively with the top singer’s new entertainment company and become famous after the video. Before long, though, the singer’s rumoured girlfriend of seven years re-posted consolation cakes and messages from her closest friends on Instagram, with ambiguous statements targeting someone who had apparently meddled in her relationship and ruined it. Netizens found out that his ex-girlfriend, had unfollowed the singer on Instagram. When that story was re-posted, it became the biggest gossip in town, with two terms being bandied about: Tuesday (the ‘third day’ in the week in Vietnamese and, in slang, the ‘third person’ in a relationship), and ‘Trà xanh’ (green tea in Vietnamese, a Chinese slang word for women who look innocent but are actually quite calculated and manipulative and are often interested in guys who are already taken). Anti-fan groups popped up overnight, attracting large numbers of the singer’s fans boycotting the actress. While the three have yet to publicly address the rumours, the actress is… Read full this story
