Organizations, agencies in Hanoi donate 12 billion VND to fund for sea, islands

The donations were collected at the launching ceremony for this year's first donation drive to collect money for the Fund, held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) committee of Hanoi. Vice Chairman of the VFF committee of Hanoi Nguyen Sy Truong said the warm response to the drive demonstrates that the country's sea and islands are always in the hearts of Hanoi people. The fundraising drive aims at raising funds to help build a multi-functional cultural house on Thuyen Chai A Island in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and organize a number of activities to promote the country's sea and islands. The drive will last until April 15. Source: VNA
