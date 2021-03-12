Nguyễn Văn Chung, a farmer from Thanh Hóa Province’s Thạch Thành District, collects 3,000 tonnes of fertiliser from raising earthworms, the main source of organic fertiliser for his orange and pomelo crops. Photo nongnghiep.vn HÀ NỘI — While the demand for organic agricultural products is increasing, farmers in Việt Nam are struggling to sell and get a decent price for their produce. Nguyễn Văn Chung, owner of Chung Thủy Farm in Thanh Hóa Province’s Thạch Thành District, is an example. Chung’s family now has 73 hectares of organic farm land. His farm is certified to meet Global Good Agricultural Practice (GlobalGAP) standard, which means he is eligible to export to European countries and other demanding markets. According to Chung, fertilisers and pesticides are the two decisive factors for organic agriculture. Fertilisers must be of organic origin and pesticides must be of biological origin and not harmful to the environment. It's a must to follow strict procedure while caring for the plants. Chung now has 6,000 square metres dedicated to raising earthworms (Perionyx excavates). Each year he collects 3,000 tonnes of fertiliser – the main source of organic fertiliser for his orange and pomelo crops. Besides earthworm fertiliser, he also uses soybeans, corn and fish… Read full this story

Organic farmers faces challenges due to a lack of stable market have 318 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.