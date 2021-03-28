Officials urge better control of illegal immigration to prevent COVID-19

Deputy minister Đỗ Xuân Tuyên (second, right) checked COVID-19 prevention and control work at Mộc Bài International Border Gate in southern Tây Ninh Province on Saturday. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Officials have called for border controls to be improved to stop illegal immigration from spreading COVID-19. It is crucial to strengthen the management of immigration activities in border localities, while increasing support measures and co-operation with localities, heard a meeting of the standing board of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hà Nội on late Friday. According to a representative from the Ministry of Health, after six consecutive days with no new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 infections, Viet Nam saw two new cases from people who entered illegally the country last Thursday. The ministry asked localities related to the new cases to promptly trace and test people who had close contacts with the patients. Health minister Nguyễn Thanh Long underlined the need for border localities to work harder to supervise entry and map out scenarios for COVID-19 testing, quarantine and treatment, minimising impacts on the local socio-economic situation. Along with following the Ministry’s Health’s anti-pandemic guidance, people were advised to report people returning from pandemic-hit areas or foreign countries who fail to… Read full this story
- Everything we know about Madden 19 on PC
- FIFA 19 Europa League Gameplay Leaked
- FIFA 19 Trial Version Is Coming Early For EA Access Subscribers
- Putin attacks Western views on gay rights and multiculturalism and says immigrants are free to 'kill, plunder and rape with impunity because their rights are protected' ahead of G20 meeting with May
- FIFA 19 hands-on: your questions answered on Champions League, precision shooting, new player faces and more
- All the New FIFA 19 Features That You Need to Know About
- Microsoft Shares More Details on Making the Xbox Adaptive Controller
- FIFA 19 PS4 Bundles Announced, Six Different Versions In Europe
- FIFA 19 vs PES 2019: which is the best football game?
- Here Are Some New FIFA 19 Features You Might Have Missed
Officials urge better control of illegal immigration to prevent COVID-19 have 328 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.