Officials urge better control of illegal immigration to prevent COVID-19

Deputy minister Đỗ Xuân Tuyên (second, right) checked COVID-19 prevention and control work at Mộc Bài International Border Gate in southern Tây Ninh Province on Saturday. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Officials have called for border controls to be improved to stop illegal immigration from spreading COVID-19. It is crucial to strengthen the management of immigration activities in border localities, while increasing support measures and co-operation with localities, heard a meeting of the standing board of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hà Nội on late Friday. According to a representative from the Ministry of Health, after six consecutive days with no new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 infections, Viet Nam saw two new cases from people who entered illegally the country last Thursday. The ministry asked localities related to the new cases to promptly trace and test people who had close contacts with the patients. Health minister Nguyễn Thanh Long underlined the need for border localities to work harder to supervise entry and map out scenarios for COVID-19 testing, quarantine and treatment, minimising impacts on the local socio-economic situation. Along with following the Ministry’s Health’s anti-pandemic guidance, people were advised to report people returning from pandemic-hit areas or foreign countries who fail to… Read full this story

