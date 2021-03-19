Officials discuss implementation of ‘vaccine passport’

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control (centre), chairs the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, on Friday chaired a meeting on COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’. At the meeting, representatives of the Tourism Advisory Council agreed with the guidelines of the steering committee and the Ministry of Health (MoH) on the issuance of ‘vaccine passports’. The steering committee listened to reports and opinions from the ministries of information and communications, foreign affairs, health, public security and national defence on infrastructure, research, policies and specific instructions to implement ‘vaccine passports’ when possible, while ensuring safety. For citizens, immunisation information will be integrated into the electronic health record system. Experts believe this is the most convenient way for people to registers their vaccinations, while controlling travel and movement amid the pandemic. Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long said that when getting vaccinated, people have to download the electronic records application and re-declare necessary information. Medical facilities will scan QR-codes instead of filling in paperwork. People can then be screened, vaccinated and monitored after… Read full this story

