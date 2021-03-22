Official calls for action to sustainably tap into water resources

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of World Water Day on March 22, with the theme "Valuing Water", Linh said Vietnam has abundant sources of water, with a total volume of around 9,434 cu m per capita each year – higher than regional and global standards. However, due to reliance upon external sources, the domestic annual volume is only 4,200 cu m per capita, lower than the average of 4,900 cu m per capita per year in Southeast Asia, she added. As Vietnam is one of the countries hit hardest by climate change, water resources will be severely and quickly affected by uncertain rainfall and rising sea levels. In recent years, countries in upstream areas have been stepping up the exploitation of water on trans-national rivers, especially in the basins of the Mekong and Red Rivers. The construction of dykes and hydropower plants on the upper reaches of the two rivers is a direct threat to water flows in Vietnam and to the country's water security. According to the World Bank, demand for water during the dry season in Vietnam will increase 32 percent by 2030. Eleven out of 16 major basins in the… Read full this story

