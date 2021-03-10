Nova Consumer Group to hire 2,000 employees as it seeks to make high-quality farm products

Lodgis Hospitality's investment into ACDL and Ho Tram Strip will drive the destination to new heights Vinhomes Ocean Park: 'a miniature city for the intellectual community’ LODGIS HOSPITALITY'S LONG-TERM VISION AND INVESTMENT STRATEGY FOR VIET NAM'S TOURISM MARKET High school student creates non-profit organisation to transform mental health amid COVID-19 Buddhists on a pilgrimage to worship the land of Buddha on Mount Fansipan Nova Consumer Group has announced plans to hire around 2,000 employees this year to bring more high-quality agricultural products to the market. They would include experts and food bio-technicians who would join the research and development system to develop good products for consumers’ health. The company is a conglomerate and property giant Nova Group subsidiary, which possesses thousands of hectares of land in HCM City and several provinces. Nevertheless, it is not common knowledge that its initial forays were into veterinary medicines, vaccines, and products used in the agricultural sector. Nova Group has recently restructured to focus on its philosophy of humans and quality of life and plans to provide the best products and services to cater to society’s key needs such as accommodation, relaxation, healthcare, education, sports, entertainment, and agriculture. For this purpose, Nova Group established… Read full this story

