​​​​​​Nordic countries, Việt Nam discuss green, sustainable solutions for cities

Dr. Vũ Thành Tự Anh, dean of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, and member of the Economic Advisors' Group for the Prime Minister, speaks at a seminar on Nordic Green Capitals – Leadership, Governance, Sustainability and Innovation on Wednesday. VNS Photo Thu Hằng HCM CITY — Vietnamese scholars, researchers, opinion leaders, policymakers and key stakeholders from Nordic capital cities (Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm) discussed green, innovative and sustainable solutions at a seminar held in HCM City on Wednesday. The Nordic embassies in Việt Nam (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden), in coordination with the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management in HCM City, jointly organised the seminar on Nordic Green Capitals – Leadership, Governance, Sutainability and Innovation on the occasion of Nordic Day on March 23. For the past 20 years, Việt Nam's stable and impressive economic growth as well as growing urbanisation rate have led to challenges such as air pollution, traffic congestion, and water and waste management and climate-resiliency issues. Dr. Vũ Thành Tự Anh, dean of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, and member of the Economic Advisors' Group for the Prime Minister, said: "Việt Nam has an impressive economic growth record, but traditional growth drivers such as high investment and cheap labour are running out of steam. "In the next decade, urban development will certainly be…

