Noodles with chili salt – a hot yet simple dish

A plate of noodles with chili salt is served with a bowl of savoury broth and meaty treats. – VNS Photo Việt Dũng HCM CITY — In recent years, the local dish called "noodles with chili salt" has been getting a lot of love from street-food fanatics, thanks to its spicy and savoury taste. It's by no means a complicated dish. It typically contains store-bought instant noodles that have been boiled lightly, and then mixed with chili salt. Restaurants have different ways of making it. Some mix salt with chili powder, while others would use chili sauce with a pinch of salt and other sauces. Nguyễn Thị Bích Liễu, who has been a street vendor in District 6 for four years, stirs her noodles with chili salt and oil. She uses her gloved hand to tightly squeeze and stir the noodles around, giving her cooking station a pleasant savour, as the appealing red colour spreads throughout the bowl. "I stir the noodles strongly and evenly so that the chili salt is absorbed into the noodles. It also makes the noodle strands more firm. I add a special homemade sauce to stir the noodles with, which adds a really nice flavour to the dish," she told Việt Nam News . A plate of spicy noodles is typically enjoyed with…

