Non Nước Cao Bằng UNESCO Global Geopark is an exceptional area in which it is possible to explore the history of planet Earth for more than 500 million years. It’s also a land of tangible and intangible cultural heritage sites. Bùi Quỳnh Hoa explores. NATURAL BEAUTY: Bản Giốc Waterfall on Quây Sơn River at Đàm Thủy Commune, Trùng Khánh District, Cao Bằng Province is the fourth largest waterfall in the world at an international border, after Iguazu Falls between Brazil and Argentina, Victoria Falls between Zambia and Zimbabwe, and Niagara Falls between the US and Canada. VNS Photos Đoàn Tùng “Nàng về nuôi cái cùng con “Để anh đi trảy nước non Cao Bằng (Go back home and take care of our children and our mother Let me go and have a venture in the majestic nature of Cao Bằng) This popular Vietnamese folk song explains that Cao Bằng is a magnificent land filled with attractions. One such mystical place is Non Nước Cao Bằng Geopark, one of the most impressive attractions of the province, which has been recognised as a UNESCO global geopark, the second of its kind in Việt Nam. Located in the north of Việt Nam, 300km from Hà Nội,… Read full this story

Non Nước Cao Bằng Geopark, a wonderland on Earth have 272 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 20, 2019. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.