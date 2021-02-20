Nomination of candidates for upcoming elections completed: Official

Chief of the National Election Council (NEC)'s Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc speaks at the 14th NA's 11th session in Hanoi on March 25. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The nomination of candidates for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure has been completed, Chief of the National Election Council (NEC)'s Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc told the 14th NA's 11th session in Hanoi on March 25. Since it was founded at the NA's 9th session, the National Election Council (NEC) has been preparing for the organisation of the legislative elections and providing instructions on the elections of deputies to People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term, in order to ensure they are conducted on schedule and in line with regulations of the existing laws, said Phuc, who is also Secretary General of the NA and Chairman of the NA's Office. The 21-member NEC has a chairperson and four vice chairpersons. The NEC adopted a resolution specifying the number and list of constituencies and the number of legislators to be elected in each constituency of provinces and cities, Phuc noted, adding that the selection of candidates proceeded with… Read full this story

