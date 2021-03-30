No new COVID-19 cases confirmed on March 30 morning

A total of 2,308 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam have been given the all clear by now, and the death toll remains at 35. Among those still under treatment, 30 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 38 twice, and 57 thrice. A total of 46,454 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 506 at hospitals, 19,379 at concentrated facilities, and 26,569 at their accommodations. According to the National Expanded Immunization Program, an additional 1,276 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots on March 29, bringing the total number of vaccinated people to 46,416. Source: VNA

