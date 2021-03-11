All the four imported cases are Vietnamese citizens who returned from abroad and were put into quarantine immediately after arrival. The national tally now stands at 2,533, including 1,588 domestically-transmitted cases, with 895 recorded since January 27. On March 11, 44 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total recoveries to 2,048. The death toll remains at 35. Among patients still under treatment, 70 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 44 twice and 100 thrice. A total 44,540 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected areas are being quarantined nationwide. Source: VNA
- Wheeling YWCA Doesn’t See Spike in Domestic Violence Reports Over the Holidays
- Daily Business Report-Dec. 11, 2018, San Diego Metro Magazine
- Join us at the Ignite Education Lab storytelling event on March 11
- Daily Business Report-Jan. 11, 2019, San Diego Metro Magazine
- Neti pot with tap water caused woman's deadly brain infection: Report
- '90 Day Fiance' star Larissa Dos Santos Lima arrested for domestic battery: reports
- 'Jersey Shore' Star in Custody After Domestic Violence Report
- The Shortwave Report 01/11/19 Listen Globally! : Indybay
- The Loop Fantasy Football Report: Week 11
- LSU practice report, Dec, 11, 2018: CB Kelvin Joseph back at practice, Patrick Queen at MLB
No domestic infections reported on March 11 have 176 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.