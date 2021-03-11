No domestic infections reported on March 11

All the four imported cases are Vietnamese citizens who returned from abroad and were put into quarantine immediately after arrival. The national tally now stands at 2,533, including 1,588 domestically-transmitted cases, with 895 recorded since January 27. On March 11, 44 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total recoveries to 2,048. The death toll remains at 35. Among patients still under treatment, 70 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 44 twice and 100 thrice. A total 44,540 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected areas are being quarantined nationwide. Source: VNA

