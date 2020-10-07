Nine-month agro-forestry-aquatic product exports hit USD 30.05 bln

Speaking at a regular press conference of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hanoi on October 6, Tien said since the European Union (EU)-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) came into effect, Vietnam’s agro-forestry-aquatic product exports to the EU market have reached USD 766.3 million. The export turnover in August increased by 11.5 percent compared to July, while that in September surged over 30 percent against July, he noted. Commodity sectors need to pay attention to standardizing seed, production process, transportation, and processing, to fully tap the agreement towards realizing the set goal, he said. Reports presented at the press conference showed that although the area of food crops has slightly decreased this year due to crop conversion, the food production output is forecast to reach at least 43 million tons. The livestock industry has recorded stable development as the diseases on cattle and poultry have been controlled basically. The Ministry has coordinated with other ministries, sectors, localities and businesses to implement many solutions to ensure food supplies for domestic consumption and export. As a result, the livestock sector recorded the highest growth in production value in the third quarter, reaching 9.67 percent. Meanwhile, the value of fishery production… Read full this story

