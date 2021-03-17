Nguyen Dynasty library reopened to public

The Tang Thu Lau was built in 1825 under the reign of King Minh Mang. It is located on a rectangular islet in the middle of Hoc Hai Lake. The two-level building consists of an 11-compartment ground floor and a 7-compartment upper floor with 2 wings. The scientific design of the building is meant to serve the function of storing and conserving books and important papers of the Nguyen Dynasty, and to avoid both water and fire. During the reign of King Gia Long and King Minh Mang, the Tang Thu Lau stored 12,000 pieces of land records. However, due to the impacts of time and war, the library was seriously damaged and degraded. In 2014, the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre restored the place with a total cost of 24.8 billion VND. At the moment, the library has been completely restored and put into operation. According to Mr. Vo Le Nhat, Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, Tang Thu Lau is currently storing over 7,000 precious books and documents, along with 4,000 photos and video files. Translated by Song Anh

