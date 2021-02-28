1990, a new movie by director Nhất Trung highlighting beautiful and successful Vietnamese women, stars famous actresses Ninh Dương Lan Ngọc, Nhã Phương and Diễm My 9x (left to right). The film is expected to be released in cinemas on April 30. — Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY — The award-winning film producer and director Nhất Trung has announced a new project called 1990 that highlights the career and life of successful Vietnamese women. 1990 is a rom-com work revolving around a group of three close friends with different personalities. When all three women turn 30, they must face challenges in life, marriage, love and career. They learn to help each other to overcome problems. Trung, who is also the film’s scriptwriter, told local media: “Most Vietnamese films’ leading characters are male, featuring topics about love. Not many films highlight female characters.” The film stars famous actresses Ninh Dương Lan Ngọc, Nhã Phương and Diễm My 9x, who were born in 1990 and turned 30 during the filming last year. Trung said all three actresses were best friends in real life. Their lives were the inspiration for making 1990. “In recent years, my studio has changed to develop topics which have been rarely mentioned in Vietnamese cinema,” Trung… Read full this story

New rom-com highlights Vietnamese women have 301 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.