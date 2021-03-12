New road near Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport to ease traffic congestion

Traffic congestion occurs frequently at the intersection of Trần Quốc Hoàn, Cộng Hòa and Hoàng Văn Thụ streets near Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. — VNS Photo Diệp Phan HCM CITY — HCM City plans to build a new road to link Trần Quốc Hoàn Street and Cộng Hòa Street in Tân Bình District to reduce traffic congestion around Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport. Construction of the 4.4km-long road with six lanes is expected to start in December 2021 and finish in 18 months. The city will also add underground tunnels at the intersections of Phan Thúc Duyện and Trần Quốc Hoàn streets, and Trường Chinh and Tân Kỳ Tân Quý streets, as well as a flyover in front of the airport's new terminal T3. More than VNĐ4.8 trillion (US$208.4 million) will be spent on construction and site clearance work. To speed up the project, the Ministry of Defense needs to hand over more than 1,100 square metres of land to arrange resettlement for 33 affected households. The project is one of six proposed by the municipal Department of Transport to cope with the 50 million passengers the airport is expected to handle annually by 2030 when the T3 terminal is completed. The city has recently completed three projects, including a flyover… Read full this story

