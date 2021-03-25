Network carriers transforming into digital technology companies

Electronic identification solution is one of many digital content applications developed by Viettel. (Photo: SGGP) Leaders of Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) shared that in 2020, they have basically finished transforming from a conventional telecoms enterprise into the one offering digital services. The earnings last year witnessed an increase of 23.7 percent compared to 2019 because of that. Meanwhile, President of Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) Pham Duc Long affirmed that in order to develop, his organization needs to become the pioneer in researching and mastering cutting edge digital technologies. VNPT aims at being the national leader in digital service provision in 2025. To fulfill that mission, VNPT has already developed various digital products and connection platforms making use of advanced technologies (Cloud, on demand, Big data, IDC tie 3). The most notable ones are VNPT HMIS (the software for grassroots healthcare management), VNPT MSS (the platform for information security management). Following the same direction, MobiFone has cooperated with Ernst & Young Vietnam Ltd. to prepare a development strategy for the period from 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030. It exercises the strategy of 'Customer centricity'. MobiFone plans to create suitable infrastructure for 5G network, high-quality broadband…. Read full this story

