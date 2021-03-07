Naval troops join voluntary Saturday activity

On that day, they cleaned up the environment and beautified their barracks, covering an area of more than 2,000m2. Other regiment's units, namely Radar Stations 565, 570, and 575 stationed near the sea, also coordinated with the locality to collect rubbish along 2km of beaches. According to Major Nguyen Van Cong, Political Commissar of Radar Station 575, in response to the regiment's plan, the station, together with the youth union of Ngu Phung commune, Phu Quy district, Binh Thuan province cleaned up the coastal area and sprayed houses and offices with disinfectants for COVID-19 prevention and control. This meaningful program helped boost military-civilian ties, while raising troops' awareness of environmental protection. Translated by Chung Anh
