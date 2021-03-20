Naval Command meets with press agencies

At the meeting, participants were briefed on the Vietnam People’s Navy's task performance over the past time, especially in safeguarding national sovereignty over seas and islands as well as ensuring safety and security for maritime economic activities. Leaders of the Naval Command expressed their hopes to continue collaborating with press agencies in disseminating information to reaffirm national sovereignty over seas and islands, particularly in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagoes, and encourage naval troops to overcome hardships and fulfill their assigned tasks. In addition, the press agencies should highlight the "Vietnamese Navy supports fishermen at sea" program, the naval troops' images in search and rescue missions, and the training results of naval units. Also, they should closely follow external defense affairs of the Navy while promoting good deeds and outstanding examples of the emulation drives in the time to come. At the meeting, leaders of the Vietnam People’s Navy and press agencies discussed specific measures to build an elite, regular, and modern naval force as well as enhance their collaboration in the time to come. Translated by Trung Thanh

