National team star Dũng suffers horrific leg break

HCM City's Ngô Hoàng Thịnh lands a tackle to Đỗ Hùng Dũng of Hà Nội on Tuesday. Both will be sidelined because of the accident. VNA/VNS Photo Football HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội FC midfielder Đỗ Hùng Dũng will be out of action at least six months after his leg was broken in a horrific tackle by HCM City FC midfielder Ngô Hoàng Thịnh during a V.League 1 match on Tuesday at Thống Nhất Stadium. The 2019 Golden Ball winner will miss the rest of the domestic season and the national team's crunch World Cup qualifiers in June. Thịnh looks likely to face a long time on the sidelines too, with the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) reportedly considering a one-year ban. Dũng had successful surgery on Wednesday morning and will stay at the hospital for several days, according to doctors. The incident happened in the 27th minute of the match when Thịnh mistimed a challenge on Dũng and connected with his planted right leg. Dũng lay in agony, with a graphic replay clip showing his leg bending. Thịnh immediately realised the seriousness of the situation and tried to help Dũng before medical personnel made it onto the pitch. Dũng received treatment on the pitch for nearly…

