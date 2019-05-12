National quality awards to honor 75 businesses

The list of winners was recently approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Among the golden award winners, nine are big production businesses, including DOMESCO Medical Import-Export JSC, Viglacera Corporation, An Phat Plastic and Green Environment JSC, and Tan Hiep Phat Service and Trading Co. Ltd. Eight others are small- and medium-sized production firms, and five are small- and medium-sized service companies. Meanwhile, the remaining 53 award winners include 20 big production companies, 21 small- and medium-sized production companies, one big service company, and 11 small- and medium-sized service ones. The Vietnam National Quality Awards are the Prime Minister's annual recognition of organizations and enterprises with remarkable quality achievements in production, business activities and services, thus helping to promote the standing of Vietnamese products and services in the domestic and foreign markets. The awards, first presented in 1996, were initiated by the Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality under the Ministry of Science and Technology. Source: VNA
