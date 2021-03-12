National-level study on defense and military strategies highly evaluated

The study was conducted by the Defense Strategy Institute under the Ministry of National Defense with Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich as the project chief researcher. Two other members onthe panel are Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister, and Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Defense Minister. Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Defense Minister and Chairman of the council, presided over the meeting. In order to concretize the Strategy for Fatherland Protection in Current Context, the Politburo issued the National Defense Strategy of Vietnam and the Military Strategy of Vietnam. Therefore, the study of approaches to implement these strategies to meet the mission requirement of Fatherland protection in the current context is urgent and important . Reportedly, the panel includes top officers in the Ministry of National Defense, generals, senior officers and scientists rich in experience and leadership. During the implementation of the study, the Defense Strategy Institute has received due attention and directions from the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense. At the meeting, the council members gave comments, objective assessments and detailed analyses of the study and what should be improved. The… Read full this story
