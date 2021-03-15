National Assembly to elect new leaders

NA General Secretary Nguyễn Hạnh Phúc presents a draft report on the performance of the 14th NA at the 54th session of the 14th NA Standing Committee on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will elect a new Chair, President and Prime Minister between March 24 and April 8, according to the General Secretary of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee Nguyễn Hạnh Phúc. The election will take place during the coming session of the 14th National Assembly, which will last 12 days from March 24 until April 8. The NA will dismiss incumbent National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân and incumbent State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng in the same period. The NA will hold a secret ballot to allow incumbent Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc to step down. The 13th Communist Party Central Committee last January re-elected Trọng, 77, for a third term as Party General Secretary. At the coming session, parliament members will dismiss and elect some other key appointments in the State apparatus, including vice president, chief justice of the Supreme People’s Court, head of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, some vice chairmen of the National Assembly, members of the NA Standing Committee, secretary general… Read full this story

