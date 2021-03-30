National Assembly passes resolution to relieve Chair

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân speaks at an NA meeting on Tuesday. The NA has passed a resolution to dismiss Ngân as its chair and the Chair of the National Election Council.— VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday in Hà Nội passed resolutions to relieve Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân from her post as NA Chair and as Chair of the National Election Council (NEC). Eighty-nine per cent of the legislators voted in agreement to adopt the resolution, while 3.1 per cent voted against. The resolutions will take effect as soon as a new NA chair and also Chair of the NEC is elected on Wednesday. The dismissal was part of the procedures to prepare for the legislative election that will take place in May. Ngân was the first woman in Việt Nam to become an NA chair and Chair of the NEC. She was elected as NA chair during the first session of the 14th legislative in July 2016, and Chair of the NEC in the 9th session. A letter explaining the dismissal was submitted to the NA by its incumbent vice chair Tòng Thị Phóng on Tuesday morning. The letter said: "During her tenure as a National… Read full this story

