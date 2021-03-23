NA’s upcoming session to decide on top leadership positions

Secretary General of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc unveiled this information at a press conference in Hanoi on March 23. During the 12-day session, the 11th of kind held during the 14th tenure of the NA, legislators plan to adopt the revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control. They will also discuss the draft reports on the performance of the 14th-tenure NA as well as the State President, Government, NA Standing Committee and NA agencies, Supreme People's Court, and Supreme People's Procuracy and the State Audit Office of Vietnam in the 2016-2021 tenure. The Vietnam Fatherland Front's Central Committee will deliver a report on people and voters' opinions and proposals to the NA's 11th session, while the NA Standing Committee will present a report on the results of supervising the settlement of voters' petitions sent to the 10th sitting. The National Election Committee will report on the performance of its tasks since its establishment. The NA also plans to decide the number of full-time deputies to the Hanoi People's Council during the 2021-2026 tenure and spend about a week to debate and decide on top leadership positions. Source: VNA

