Nam Ô Reef, the green pearl of Đà Nẵng

Nam Ô Reef, located in Liên Chiều District, Đà Nẵng City, is in the most beautiful time of the year, attracting many people and tourists. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm ĐÀ NẴNG — About 17km from central Đà Nẵng City, Nam Ô Reef is like a beautiful hidden gem, waiting to show its beauty when spring arrives. Nguyễn Thành Nam has been leading tours in Đà Nẵng for more than a decade and he says most tourists cannot help but be amazed at the beautiful nature of Nam Ô Reef. "The reefs combine with beautiful sand, clear blue seawater, and green trees to become a must-visit destination for nature lovers when coming to Đà Nẵng," said Nam. "During spring, when the tide recedes, rocks of different shapes and sizes reveal they are covered with green moss. They look so beautiful, just like green pearls." Born in Đà Nẵng and spending his childhood living near the reef, Nam has been coming to the place since it was just a pristine beach where fishermen in Nam Ô Village made their living. "The name can be referred to as 'The beach located in the south of Châu Ô', it also means 'southern gate'," said…

