NA well performs parliamentary diplomacy: NA Vice Chairwoman

Standing NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly has well performed parliamentary diplomacy, thus contributing to consolidating and developing Vietnam's relations with its traditional friends, neighbours, and strategic and comprehensive partners such as Laos, Cuba, Cambodia, China, Russia, the US, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and other Southeast Asian nations. The assessment was made by Standing NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong at a sum-up conference of the NA Committee for External Relations in the 2016-2021 tenure on March 25 within the framework of the 14th NA's 11th session. Phong said that in the context of difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislature's external affairs have been carried out in line with the Party's guiding viewpoint on foreign policy. With its coordinating role, the NA Committee for External Relations has promoted activities of the Friendship Parliamentarians' Organisation and the Young National Assembly Deputies' Group, and closely coordinated with the Group of Vietnamese Women Parliamentarians in diverse forms and with rich contents. The committee also recommended the NA to propose the introduction of a Female Parliamentarians' Conference into the framework of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and a Youth Parliamentarians' Conference in… Read full this story

