‘Multiple’ deaths in US mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

Police officers stand outside the parking lot of the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 22, 2021 after reports of an active shooter. — AFP/VNA Photo BOULDER — A gunman killed multiple people including a police officer at a grocery store in Colorado on Monday, police said, in the latest shooting to hit the western state – scene of two of the most infamous US mass murders. One “person of interest” is injured and in custody, police commander Kerry Yamaguchi told reporters, following the incident at the King Soopers store in Boulder, some 30 miles (50km) northwest of the state capital Denver. “We have multiple people who were killed in this incident. And I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer,” said Yamaguchi, without confirming the number of deaths or any possible motive. Multiple US media reports said at least six people were killed in the shooting, citing anonymous law enforcement sources. Live-streamed video earlier had showed a white middle-aged man – shirtless and seemingly covered in blood – detained by police and led from the supermarket. The suspect in custody was the only person suffering “serious injuries at… Read full this story

