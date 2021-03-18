Much more than just a new home

Stella Ciorra, vice chairwoman of Friends of Vietnam Heritage, not only loves Vietnamese heritage but also its culture, and especially áo dài. She spoke with Ngô Minh about why. HIGH REGARD: Vice Chairwoman of Friends of Vietnam Heritage, Stella Ciorra (centre), greatly admires Vietnamese culture and heritage. VNS Photo Nguyễn Á Inner Sanctum: How did you come to Việt Nam and join Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH)? I first visited Việt Nam as a tourist in November 1995. I then returned so many times that it felt like I lived here right from the start. I decided to actually come here to live in 2009. By 2011, I wanted to experience something different and understand the culture and get below the surface of what I already knew. Through some Vietnamese friends, I found out about FVH and the rest is history. It's the most amazing cultural and heritage organisation anyone could wish for. Inner Sanctum: How is FVH run and funded? It was founded in October 1999 as a cultural and heritage organisation. We are not a for-profit educational society, and our event fees are simply to cover costs. It is run by a committee, which has now grown to… Read full this story
