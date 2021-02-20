Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Morocco have shared sound friendship and partnership in all fields over the past six decade, Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (March 27). The commemoration is an opportunity to celebrate the friendship between the two countries' people, to assess the progress of cooperation between our two countries and to reflect on the best ways to strengthen and broaden the scope of this cooperation, the diplomat said. Noting that relations between Morocco and Vietnam existed long before the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1961, he said the shared interest in strengthening collaboration between the two countries reflects their common desire to promote and consolidate South-South cooperation, and respond to global economic, political, social and environmental challenges, mainly through the sharing of experiences and good practices, and the promotion of knowledge and expertise among developing countries. In terms of politics, Morocco and Vietnam share several fundamental principles relating to their external relations, and pledge to implement the principle of settling disputes through dialogue, negotiation and mediation. The… Read full this story

Morocco, Vietnam enjoy sound friendship, cooperation: diplomat have 274 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at March 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.