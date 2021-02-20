Jamale Chouaibi, Ambassador of His Majesty The King of Morocco to the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, writes to Việt Nam News to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Việt Nam March 27, 2021, marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. The foundations of the historical relations between Morocco and Việt Nam are laid on the shared historical memory. This dates back to 1940s and 1950s, before the independence of Morocco when many Moroccan soldiers sent by France to Southeast Asia to help reassert the country's colonial dominance in the region got disillusioned and defected from French forces to join the Việt Minh fight for independence under the leadership of Hồ Chí Minh. President of Morocco's House of Representatives Habib El Malki welcomes National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyên Thi Kim Ngân at Rabat-Salé Airport, Salé city, Morocco VNA/VNS File Photo The Morocco Gate in Ba Vì District, Hà Nội, built between 1956 and 1960 by those Moroccan soldiers who left the French army stands out today as a testimony of this shared memory and solidarity. The gate was built with Vietnamese materials, inspired… Read full this story

Morocco celebrates 60th friendship anniversary with Việt Nam have 304 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.