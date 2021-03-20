More than 30,900 Vietnamese vaccinated against COVID-19

Among 2,571 cases confirmed so far in Vietnam, 2,198 have been given the all-clear. The death toll remains at 35. Among patients still under treatment, 37 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 18 twice and 63 thrice. Meanwhile, 37,599 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 492 at hospitals, 18,379 at concentrated quarantine facilities and 18,728 at their accommodations. Ten provinces and cities have gone through 35 days without detecting any new COVID-19 cases, including Ho Chi Minh City, while Hanoi has gone free of the virus for 32 days. Source: VNA
