More than 10,000 Vietnamese citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

A vial containing COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in Đà Nẵng’s Lung Hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Dũng HÀ NỘI — A further 4,793 people received COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday in Việt Nam, bringing the country's total to 10,041, according to a Sunday morning announcement from the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation. Việt Nam started its national vaccination drive on March 8, using doses from the first batch of 117,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca that arrived in the country on February 24 . The first to be inoculated are those on the frontline against the pandemic – doctors, nurses directly treating COVID-19 patients, medical workers who collect clinical samples and test for COVID-19, contact tracers, and members of community anti-COVID-19 groups. The northern province of Hải Dương, the epicentre of Việt Nam's third wave of infections (starting January 25) which has recorded more than 700 local cases to date, leads the list of 12 localities that have started COVID-19 vaccination campaigns with 6,287 people vaccinated so far. Hải Dương is focusing inoculation in six 'hot spot' localities – Hải Dương City and five districts of Cẩm Giàng, Chí Linh, Nam Sách, Kinh Môn, and Nam Thành – while the remaining localities will begin… Read full this story

