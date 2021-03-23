An AstraZeneca production and manufacture facility. Photo Courtesy of AstraZeneca Vietnam HCM CITY — An additional 2,060 people received the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on March 22, increasing the total to 36,082 people, the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation said on Tuesday morning. Vaccines were given to health officials on the frontlines against the pandemic, including doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients, medical workers who collect clinical samples and test for COVID-19, contact tracers, and members of community anti-COVID-19 groups. The vaccinations were given in 16 provinces and cities: Hải Dương, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Hưng Yên, Bắc Ninh, Bắc Giang, Hòa Bình, Hà Giang, Điện Biên, Đà Nẵng, Khánh Hòa, Gia Lai, HCM City, Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu, Bình Dương and Long An. The Hà Nội Department of Health said that all people receiving the vaccine were healthy as of March 22. It is expected that vaccinations will continue next week as scheduled. Đặng Đức Anh, director of National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and head of the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation, said that post-vaccination reactions in Việt Nam were at the permitted threshold. The rate of post-injection reactions observed in Việt Nam is within the recommendations from the manufacturer as well as those of the World… Read full this story

More healthcare workers receive Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine have 321 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.