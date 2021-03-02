Mộc Châu Milk target highest ever profit and revenue

Nguyễn Thạch Lỏi, an employee of Mộc Châu Milk, takes care of cows. Mộc Châu Milk plans to achieve revenue of VNĐ3 trillion this year, an increase of 8.6 per cent year-on-year. Photo Mộc Châu Milk HÀ NỘI — Mộc Châu Dairy Cattle Breeding Joint Stock Company (Mộc Châu Milk) plans to achieve revenue of VNĐ3 trillion this year, an increase of 8.6 per cent year-on-year, the company announced. After-tax profit is set at VNĐ318.5 billion, up 13.5 per cent compared to 2020. With this goal, Mộc Châu Milk is expected to bring 2021 business results towards a new record. With the profit plan, the company is expected to pay dividend of 20 per cent, 5 per cent lower than 2020. As for the results of 2020, the company earned revenue of VNĐ2.8 trillion and after-tax profit of VNĐ280.7 billion, up by 10.3 per cent and 68.2 per cent respectively compared to 2019. It had submitted to shareholders a plan to adjust business lines to meet the conditions allowing foreign investors to own up to 100 per cent of the charter capital, at the same time, abolishing the business lines that the company is not currently involved in. The enterprise will submit to shareholders… Read full this story

