MND sees off L2FH Rotation 3’s personnel to South Sudan

Deputy Defense Ministers Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, head of the MND's steering committee on Vietnam's participation in UN peacekeeping operations, and Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien co-chaired the event. In his speech, Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VNDPKO) said that since its inception in March 2020, the L2FH Rotation 3's personnel have surmounted difficulties and participated in various training courses to improve their professional expertise and acquire more knowledge on peacekeeping. They have also got COVID-19 vaccine shots and were issued COVID-19 prevention and control measures in line with the current situation in South Sudan. At the ceremony, General Chien handed over the State President's decision on assigning L2FH Rotation 3 to replace L2FH Rotation 2 and presented the national flag to the L2FH Rotation 3. He also asked the hospital staff and workers to follow quarantine procedures, quickly settle down in their new environment, and comprehensively take over the duties of L2FH Rotation 2. He requested them to exercise COVID-19 prevention and control measures and strictly follow directions and instructions from domestic and UN agencies and units. The hospital was urged to keep a close watch on the… Read full this story

