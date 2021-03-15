MND meets with Vu A Dinh scholarship fund’s representatives

Addressing the event, former Vice President Hoa briefed delegates on the fund's and club's task performances and thanked the MND for organising the meeting, and providing great support for the fund and the club over the past time. She also noted that every year, in addition to presenting scholarships to ethnic minority students in provinces and cities nationwide, the fund also implements projects in support of students' future work and life, contributing to developing human resources for national development. On behalf of the MND, General San thanked the delegation for its visit to the MND on the occasion of the 90th founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26), 22 years of the establishment of the Fund, and seven years of the establishment of the club. He also acknowledged and hailed the great efforts and achievements of the fund and the club over the past time, affirming that the MND has always directed military youths to actively respond to the Vu ADinh Scholarship Fund. Annually, military units present hundreds of scholarships to ethnic minority students, contributing to promoting the glorious traditions of the Vietnam People's Army and the beautiful image of Uncle Ho's soldiers. During the… Read full this story

