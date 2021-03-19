Minister tells Bình Phước to focus on restructuring agriculture

An organic cashew farm in Bình Phước Province. – VNA/VNS Photo Sỹ Tuyên BÌNH PHƯỚC – Bình Phước Province should focus on restructuring its agriculture, especially its major crops and livestock species, to make it sustainable, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Xuân Cường has said. The south-eastern province has large tracts of farmlands and grows some of the country's major crops like cashew, rubber and pepper. The country's largest cashew producer has more than 139,000ha under the crop and an annual output of 96,000 tonnes, or more than 50 per cent of the country's area and 54 per cent of output. The province's cashew is renowned for its quality and taste and is in high demanded both domestically and overseas. The province also has 246,659ha under rubber trees, 15,900ha under pepper and more than 12,300ha under various fruits. But cultivation of cashew and some other major crops have faced difficulties in recent years because trees are old and have lower yields, according to local authorities. The province faces a shortage of agricultural labour. Speaking at a meeting with the province's leaders on Wednesday (March 17), Cường said they should draft a detailed plan for developing cashew into a… Read full this story

